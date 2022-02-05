NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.44

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 4890 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Separately, UBS Group raised NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

