Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Receives $19.00 Average PT from Analysts

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Passage Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of Passage Bio stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $254.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.46. Passage Bio has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Passage Bio will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Passage Bio news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 369,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $2,000,522.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 533,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,866 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Passage Bio by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,118,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,057,000 after acquiring an additional 16,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 37.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,682,000 after buying an additional 505,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,238,000 after buying an additional 45,412 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 89.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,177,000 after buying an additional 540,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 129.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after buying an additional 435,235 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

