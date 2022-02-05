ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Receives $52.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGESY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

Shares of ageas SA/NV stock opened at $49.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.74. ageas SA/NV has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $67.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.71.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ageas SA/NV will post 5 EPS for the current year.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.