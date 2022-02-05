Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.20

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.20 and last traded at $17.22, with a volume of 926 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.40. The firm has a market cap of $606.66 million, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.44.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $200.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 5,000 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.59 per share, for a total transaction of $102,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,903,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 3.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 190,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 41.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,244,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,135,000 after buying an additional 62,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 9.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 15,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

About Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.