Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Raised to $487.00 at BTIG Research

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price objective boosted by BTIG Research from $480.00 to $487.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $388.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $440.25.

NYSE:DECK opened at $303.77 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $289.23 and a 12 month high of $451.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $353.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.84.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.19 by $0.23. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $6,054,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,172,393. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,439,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

