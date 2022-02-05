RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.09

RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 101000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.66, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$83.66 million and a PE ratio of -7.69.

Get RTG Mining alerts:

In related news, insider Richard Charles Hains bought 30,021,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$2,401,710.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 68,389,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,471,131.12.

RTG Mining Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its principal project is the Mabilo properties located in the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for RTG Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTG Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.