79,426 Shares in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 79,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,110,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,879,000 after acquiring an additional 293,845 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,347,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $798,013,000 after acquiring an additional 202,088 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 5.7% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,509,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,536,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,289,000 after acquiring an additional 156,569 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,205,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,110,000 after acquiring an additional 90,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average is $20.98.

A number of analysts recently commented on NLSN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

