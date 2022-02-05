Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 454.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 413,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 338,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $43,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,100,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,705,000 after purchasing an additional 901,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,473,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,213,000 after acquiring an additional 770,244 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,134 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,536,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,145,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.60.

NYSE:DELL opened at $58.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.15. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.52 and a 52 week high of $60.81. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,804 shares of company stock worth $16,981,874 in the last 90 days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

