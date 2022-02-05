OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $870,000 Position in Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MEXX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MEXX) by 66.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,604 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $83.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.09. Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $102.61.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MEXX).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.