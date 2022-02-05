HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 5th. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $196.18 million and $63,876.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001356 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SSV Network (SSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00217141 BTC.

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

