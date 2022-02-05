Bitradio (BRO) Price Tops $0.0066

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 5th. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 17% higher against the dollar. Bitradio has a market cap of $72,088.58 and $57.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009490 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00009034 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.57 or 0.00555891 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,862,620 coins and its circulating supply is 10,862,615 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

