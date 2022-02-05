Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,946 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter worth $439,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 11.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,847,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,427,000 after buying an additional 33,426 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,700,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,086,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,512,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,278,000 after buying an additional 95,916 shares in the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $27.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $30.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average is $28.21.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 97.60%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

