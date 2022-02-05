Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,666 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $13,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DQ. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 264.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 47,152 shares in the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $10,752,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 15.1% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet cut Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.18.

NYSE DQ opened at $37.78 on Friday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.47 and a twelve month high of $130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.34.

Daqo New Energy Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

