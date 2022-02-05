Fernbridge Capital Management LP Acquires 54,918 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,204 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,918 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 13.7% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $112,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,106.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,665,264 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,277,833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842,148 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 337.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,296,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387,405 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush increased their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $305.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $224.26 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

