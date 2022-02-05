BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,070,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,530 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $92,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 18.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 410.7% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 37.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 1.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 158,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNDR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.03.

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $408,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $958,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,000 shares of company stock worth $1,795,670 in the last ninety days. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

