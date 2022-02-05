OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 538 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:DAUG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:DAUG) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $34.72 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August has a 12-month low of $32.97 and a 12-month high of $35.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.73.

