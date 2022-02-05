OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 145,845 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 77.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,845 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 73,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 115,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ILF opened at $25.40 on Friday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $32.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.35.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

