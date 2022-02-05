7,380 Shares in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,132,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 395,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,592,000 after acquiring an additional 89,197 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 359.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 66,214 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $8,286,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 199.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,071,000 after acquiring an additional 59,282 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $129.44 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $149.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.07.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Read More: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.