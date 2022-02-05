OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 71,048 Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 71,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FENY. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FENY stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.95.

