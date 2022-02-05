Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys 4,876 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 264,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 37,169 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 40.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 107,519 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the third quarter worth $58,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,011,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,851,000 after purchasing an additional 191,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 213,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average is $30.56.

