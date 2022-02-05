62,882 Shares in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 62,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 1,304.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIZD opened at $17.78 on Friday. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $17.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28.

