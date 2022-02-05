Ameritas Investment Company LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 276.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,683,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190,533 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $92,341,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 238.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,807,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,874 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 867.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,190,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,445,000 after buying an additional 1,964,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,102,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,388,000 after buying an additional 1,113,025 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $41.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.62. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $35.34 and a 1-year high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

