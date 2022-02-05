Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $546,000 Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 128.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 18,352 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 37,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 82,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMI opened at $17.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.46%.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

