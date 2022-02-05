Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 572 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 424.0% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 107.1% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period.

Shares of XAR stock opened at $110.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.57. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $104.57 and a 1 year high of $136.82.

