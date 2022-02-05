Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $644,000 Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG) by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,772 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 433.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at $49,000. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 8.5% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.3% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 99,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 22.5% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

FAUG opened at $37.58 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $38.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.