Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $686,000 Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 1,652.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 35.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its position in Roku by 2.8% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in Roku by 12.4% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Roku by 4.1% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Roku by 28.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $295.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.69.

Shares of ROKU opened at $158.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.47 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.26.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.57 million. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $738,833.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total transaction of $21,902,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 496,541 shares of company stock valued at $104,531,623. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

