Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

FARM stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $99.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.50. Farmer Bros. has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Farmer Bros. news, insider Ruben E. Inofuentes purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO D Deverl Maserang II purchased 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $100,098.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 46,600 shares of company stock valued at $299,448 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Farmer Bros. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 3.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 22.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 23,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 40.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the third quarter worth $85,000. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.