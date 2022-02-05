The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 992 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 28.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 171.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $206.45 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $183.77 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $121.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.74.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($15.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.86.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

