Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Takes $123,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 734 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in American Express by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $185.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a 12 month low of $125.63 and a 12 month high of $189.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.34.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.26%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.22%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. Bank of America raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 324,558 shares of company stock valued at $57,680,137. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.