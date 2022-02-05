Highbridge Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,239 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Velodyne Lidar were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLDR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the second quarter worth about $79,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the second quarter worth about $118,000. 15.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VLDR opened at $3.80 on Friday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $746.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 462.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

