Holderness Investments Co. Has $527,000 Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2,018.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,040,000 after acquiring an additional 106,309 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 456.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.07.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total transaction of $1,416,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.22, for a total value of $573,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 152,785 shares of company stock worth $32,067,305 in the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $177.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.32. The company has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of -188.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.02 and a twelve month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.