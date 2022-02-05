Holderness Investments Co. Purchases 125 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 12,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.9% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 10,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $216.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.80. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $146.22 and a 52 week high of $239.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

