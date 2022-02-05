Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Raised to Outperform Overweight at National Bank Financial

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Enerflex to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Enerflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.36.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex stock opened at C$7.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.21. The firm has a market cap of C$681.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.48. Enerflex has a 52-week low of C$6.25 and a 52-week high of C$11.12.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$231.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enerflex will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.