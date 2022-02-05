Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th.

Archrock has increased its dividend by 15.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Archrock has a payout ratio of 72.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Archrock to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 145.0%.

NYSE:AROC opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 1.88. Archrock has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $195.17 million during the quarter. Archrock had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Archrock will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Archrock news, SVP Eric W. Thode acquired 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $50,609.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AROC. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Archrock during the third quarter worth $109,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Archrock by 21.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Archrock by 35.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Archrock by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 925,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after buying an additional 135,621 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

