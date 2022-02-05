American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Announces $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.6025 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th.

American Water Works has raised its dividend payment by 32.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. American Water Works has a payout ratio of 49.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Water Works to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.2%.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $155.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.39.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.78.

In other news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $504,103.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

