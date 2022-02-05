Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.585 per share by the energy company on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Global Partners has increased its dividend by 21.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Global Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 113.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Global Partners to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 133.7%.

NYSE:GLP opened at $27.38 on Friday. Global Partners has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $930.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. Global Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Partners will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

