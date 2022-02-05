LiquidApps (DAPP) Trading 11.5% Higher Over Last Week

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and $648.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000898 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00063327 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

