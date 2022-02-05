Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 7th

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th.

Eagle Point Credit has decreased its dividend payment by 52.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 97.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.9%.

NYSE:ECC opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $452.00 million, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. Eagle Point Credit has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.08.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Point Credit news, insider Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 34,000 shares of Eagle Point Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $477,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Point Credit stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) by 281.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of Eagle Point Credit worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

