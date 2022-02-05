Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Advanced Energy Industries has a payout ratio of 6.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to earn $4.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $82.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $77.79 and a 52-week high of $122.36. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.98%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AEIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.