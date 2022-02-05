EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Receives $57.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

EPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

EPR Properties stock opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.20. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.80, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 2,307.87%.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 79.0% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 53.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter worth about $88,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

