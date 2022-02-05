Klaytn (KLAY) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.16 Billion

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Klaytn has a total market cap of $3.16 billion and approximately $46.19 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Klaytn has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00002893 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00052098 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.59 or 0.07237622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00054814 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,419.98 or 0.99841189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00053031 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006549 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,630,154,129 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

