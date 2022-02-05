Whiteheart Market Cap Achieves $3.16 Million (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. In the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for $355.97 or 0.00858039 BTC on major exchanges. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $44,168.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00052098 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.59 or 0.07237622 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00054814 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,419.98 or 0.99841189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00053031 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006549 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

