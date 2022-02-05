AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Receives $26.62 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,392,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 291,391.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,002,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,639,000 after buying an additional 1,002,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in AFC Gamma by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 487,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 72,526 shares in the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AFCG opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. AFC Gamma has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AFC Gamma will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

