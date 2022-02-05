Analysts Set Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Price Target at $36.80

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.80.

CRNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 5,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $155,189.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $58,681.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,695 shares of company stock worth $843,305 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3,828.7% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 953,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,079,000 after buying an additional 929,599 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 1,679,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after purchasing an additional 608,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,885,000 after acquiring an additional 426,878 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 634,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 349,864 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,502,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after acquiring an additional 338,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

CRNX stock opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.82. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $831.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

