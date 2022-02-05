Analysts Set Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Price Target at $36.80

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.80.
CRNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.
In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 5,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $155,189.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $58,681.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,695 shares of company stock worth $843,305 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CRNX stock opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.82. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $831.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.50.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.
About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.
