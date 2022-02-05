Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Truist Financial

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $128.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.56.

Shares of NASDAQ LSPD opened at $31.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $130.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.99.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.91 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

