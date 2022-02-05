National Bankshares Trims Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Target Price to $75.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities raised Lightspeed POS to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised Lightspeed POS from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from $128.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from $123.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.56.

LSPD opened at $31.52 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $130.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.99. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 3.77.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Lightspeed POS’s revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 54.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

