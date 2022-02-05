Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 1,000 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth about $315,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 3.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in W. P. Carey by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 927,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,740,000 after buying an additional 89,602 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $75.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.99 and its 200 day moving average is $78.06. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.12 and a 1 year high of $83.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 171.54%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

