Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stock Position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 232,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 97,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

UTI stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $9.13. The stock has a market cap of $250.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average is $7.14.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $97.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UTI. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

