Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $181,000 in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HYAC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,661,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HYAC opened at $9.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

