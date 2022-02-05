Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Invests $1.75 Million in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 62,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,032,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 38,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. 34.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CODI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE:CODI opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.19%.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

